Gulshan police raids Sheesha bar, two arrested, banned items recovered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Two accused were arrested by Gulshan-e-Iqbal police during a raid on Nosh Restaurant on information about ongoing Sheesha (Hookah) business here on Monday.

SHO Gulshan P.S Ghulam Nabi Afridi claimed that the accused were identified as Abdul Rehman and Gul Khan. The police also recovered three sheesha (Hookah) along with flavours.

Police registered a case against the arrested accused.