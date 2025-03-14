Gulshan Town assigns volunteers to regulate traffic during Ramazan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Administration of Gulshan-e-Iqbal Town has officially assigned volunteers to regulate traffic during the holy month of Ramazan.

The Chairman Gulshan-e-Iqbal Town, Dr. Fauad Ahmed on Friday visited various key spots on the roads, including Abul Hasan Isphahani Road, to review the activities of the traffic volunteers.

He was accompanied by UC-5 Vice Chairman Asif Hasan.