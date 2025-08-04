- Home
Gulumina Bilal Awarded 'Bint-e-Hawa Award' For Outstanding Services In The Development Sector
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2025 | 09:34 PM
Chairperson of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission Pakistan, Gulumina Bilal Ahmed, was awarded the "Bint-e-Hawa Award" for her outstanding services in the development sector
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Chairperson of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission Pakistan, Gulumina Bilal Ahmed, was awarded the "Bint-e-Hawa Award" for her outstanding services in the development sector.
The award was presented by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi in a ceremony held at the Governor's House in KP. The Governor participated in the ceremony as the chief guest.
On this occasion, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi stated that Chairperson Gulumina Bilal Ahmed is not only a role model for the women in KP but also those across the country.
She has dedicated her entire life to the education and development of youth, particularly women, he said, adding that during her remarkable mission, she has played a vital role in educating and training thousands of women.
"Today, I am proud to present this award to a distinguished personality from KP, Gulumina Bilal Ahmed," he said.
Receiving the award, Gulumina Bilal Ahmed expressed, "This award reflects not only my efforts but the collective endeavors of all women striving to bring change in their lives.
I urge all women to pursue their dreams and showcase their capabilities. Together, we must build a strong and empowered future."
Gulumina Bilal Ahmed served as the founding Executive Director of Individual Land Pakistan until 2024 and was the head of the Strong Cities Network South Asia from 2022 to 2024, an organization active in over 200 cities worldwide. Through these platforms, she has dedicated herself to important topics such as youth skill development, social cohesion, media capabilities, gender inclusion, mental health, and effective governance.
"Bint-e-Hawa Award" is presented by the Bint-e-Hawa Forum to women in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who have made significant contributions in the fields of health, social welfare, journalism, education, business, arts, literature, sports, and science and technology.
