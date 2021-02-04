Gulzar Aalam appointed Director Production House BKT

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Renowned Pashtu singer, Gulzar Aalam has been appointed Director Production House Baacha Khan Trust (BKT).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Renowned Pashtu singer, Gulzar Aalam has been appointed Director Production House Baacha Khan Trust (BKT).

A statement issued by Baccha Khan Trust issued here Thursday said that Chief Executive Officer of the trust, Aimal Wali has given approval for the appointment.

Gulzar Alam has been tasked to provide platform to new artisans and promote Pashtu music, said the statement.