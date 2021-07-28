(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Working Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar has offered heartiest congratulations to the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the completion of peaceful elections to the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and landslide victory to his party (PTI) According to Kashmir Media Service, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, in a greeting message, to Imran Khan also expressed his greetings to the people for turning a new leaf in the history of Azad Jammu and Kashmir in many respects.

The APHC leader praying for a prosperous and strong Pakistan and expressed his hope that both the Government of Pakistan and Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir shall use their good offices as the Ambassadors of the Kashmir freedom movement and leave no stone unturned for peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar thanked Pakistan Prime Minister for his all out efforts to highlight the Kashmir dispute on international forums and said the people of AJK, the base-camp of Kashmir freedom movement, have offered their full support to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for pleading the Kashmir cause in a more effective manner.

He added that now it for Prime Minister of Pakistan to use this golden opportunity in launching a peace offensive on world diplomatic front against the Indian barbarism and colonialism through its one million occupational forces' personnel engaged in the worst kind of genocide and gross violation of all fundamental rights as guaranteed by the UN Human Rights Council guided by the Human Rights Charter of 1948 in IIOJK.

"The freedom-loving people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir have always pinned their hopes in the sincere support of the people and government of Pakistan and today on the most critical juncture of our history our eyes are looking to a Divine help in the form of Pakistan. Our heartiest prayers and good wishes are always with you," the APHC leader added