ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference vice chairman Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar has said that additional deployment of Indian troops in Kashmir under the pretext of security for Amaranth Yatra has made lives of Kashmiris miserable.

Gulzar in a statement issued in Srinagar said, blanket security is provided to facilitate Amaranth pilgrims whereas Kashmiri Muslims are deprived of performing their religious rites including Eid congregation prayers,kashmir media service reported.

Expressing serious concern over the heavy deployment of Indian forces he said that under the grab of yatra, Modi regime is bringing more and more Hindus to Kashmir with the ill intention. He said that Kashmiris have never opposed the Amaranth Yatra but Modi is using this event for Hindu dominance to impose its devilish Hindutva agenda on Muslims.

APHC vice chairman said that large scale movement of yatris is disastrous for already fragile environment and it will impact water bodies,glaciers,wild life, forests and lives of local inhabitants who have been kept under siege for about four consecutive years now. He said that RSS regime is hell bent on wiping out Muslims from Kashmir and yatra is used as a tool to create sense of fear among Muslims.

Besides, Indian forces have intensified its genocidal campaign. Forcing Kashmiri Muslims to chant Hindu slogans ,stopping Muslim girls from wearing Abaya ,opening of wine shops in large scale ,introduction of drug culture through its agents and promoting vulgarity is aimed at distracting Kashmiris through cultural invasion.

The identity, culture, natural resource, employment religion ,honour, dignity and most importantly existence of Kashmiri Muslims is under severe threat, he said and urged Muslims to get united to foil this cultural aggression and save their identity which is under Hindutva attack.

Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar rejected the Indian malicious propaganda campaign that Kashmiris are tired and made it clear that Kashmiris have sacrificed the lives of over six hundred thousand souls for the sacred and supreme cause of freedom. They will never ever forget or betray their blood of martyrs come what may. India has deployed it's one million troops in the occupied terrorism if it deploys it's whole army in Kashmir still defeat is it's destiny as Kashmiris will never give up.

The morale of valiant Kashmiris is as high as Himalayas; they can be killed but not defeated.

Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar praised Pakistan for its consistent support to the just struggle of Kashmir freedom movement and expressed hope that Pakistan will expedite its diplomatic efforts for the peaceful solution of Kashmir dispute. He also appreciated the Kashmir and Pakistan diaspora for their intense and sincere efforts to promote Kashmir cause and expose Indian hegemonic designs.