Open Menu

Gulzar Exposes Modi's Evil Designs To Impose Hindutva Agenda On Kashmiris

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Gulzar exposes Modi's evil designs to impose Hindutva agenda on Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference vice chairman Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar has said that additional deployment of Indian troops in Kashmir under the pretext of security for Amaranth Yatra has made lives of Kashmiris miserable.

Gulzar in a statement issued in Srinagar said, blanket security is provided to facilitate Amaranth pilgrims whereas Kashmiri Muslims are deprived of performing their religious rites including Eid congregation prayers,kashmir media service reported.

Expressing serious concern over the heavy deployment of Indian forces he said that under the grab of yatra, Modi regime is bringing more and more Hindus to Kashmir with the ill intention. He said that Kashmiris have never opposed the Amaranth Yatra but Modi is using this event for Hindu dominance to impose its devilish Hindutva agenda on Muslims.

APHC vice chairman said that large scale movement of yatris is disastrous for already fragile environment and it will impact water bodies,glaciers,wild life, forests and lives of local inhabitants who have been kept under siege for about four consecutive years now. He said that RSS regime is hell bent on wiping out Muslims from Kashmir and yatra is used as a tool to create sense of fear among Muslims.

Besides, Indian forces have intensified its genocidal campaign. Forcing Kashmiri Muslims to chant Hindu slogans ,stopping Muslim girls from wearing Abaya ,opening of wine shops in large scale ,introduction of drug culture through its agents and promoting vulgarity is aimed at distracting Kashmiris through cultural invasion.

The identity, culture, natural resource, employment religion ,honour, dignity and most importantly existence of Kashmiri Muslims is under severe threat, he said and urged Muslims to get united to foil this cultural aggression and save their identity which is under Hindutva attack.

Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar rejected the Indian malicious propaganda campaign that Kashmiris are tired and made it clear that Kashmiris have sacrificed the lives of over six hundred thousand souls for the sacred and supreme cause of freedom. They will never ever forget or betray their blood of martyrs come what may. India has deployed it's one million troops in the occupied terrorism if it deploys it's whole army in Kashmir still defeat is it's destiny as Kashmiris will never give up.

The morale of valiant Kashmiris is as high as Himalayas; they can be killed but not defeated.

Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar praised Pakistan for its consistent support to the just struggle of Kashmir freedom movement and expressed hope that Pakistan will expedite its diplomatic efforts for the peaceful solution of Kashmir dispute. He also appreciated the Kashmir and Pakistan diaspora for their intense and sincere efforts to promote Kashmir cause and expose Indian hegemonic designs.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Attack Army Martyrs Shaheed Hurriyat Conference Water Srinagar May Muslim Media Event All From Blood Million Employment

Recent Stories

Pope Francis commends UAE&#039;s role in spreading ..

Pope Francis commends UAE&#039;s role in spreading peace and tolerance

16 minutes ago
 Ch Shujat makes another attempt to bring Elahi bac ..

Ch Shujat makes another attempt to bring Elahi back to PML-Q

3 hours ago
 Amir Khan responds to Asian model Sumaira's allega ..

Amir Khan responds to Asian model Sumaira's allegations

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler&#039;s latest historical release: Na ..

Sharjah Ruler&#039;s latest historical release: Nabhani Kings unveiled

13 hours ago
UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

16 hours ago
 ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation an ..

ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation and employment of people of dete ..

19 hours ago
 Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates ..

Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates via Yates

19 hours ago
 France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed ..

France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed for Purebred Arabian Horses o ..

20 hours ago
 COP28 will act as leading platform to promote clim ..

COP28 will act as leading platform to promote climate justice worldwide: Jusoor ..

20 hours ago
 RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh ..

RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Roads Inters ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan