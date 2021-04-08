Gulzar Shah appointed new Rawalpindi Commissioner

The Punjab government Thursday transferred Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt Muhammad Mehmood with immediate effect and directed him to report to the Establishment Division, Government of Pakistan for further orders

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The Punjab government Thursday transferred Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt Muhammad Mehmood with immediate effect and directed him to report to the Establishment Division, Government of Pakistan for further orders.

According to the notification, Gulzar Hussain Shah a Grade BS-21 officer who was serving as Chairman Chief Minister Inspection Team has been appointed as the new Rawalpindi Commissioner.