ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) senior vice Chairman Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar has said the way Kashmiris observed Syed Ali Gillani's 2nd martyrdom anniversary and paid rich tributes to pioneer of freedom movement time and again proved that he will remain always alive in the hearts and minds of Kashmiri and Pakistani people.

Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar in a statement in Srinagar said, "It also demonstrates the love which great leader command because of his sincerely, steadfastness and bravery. Mission of this legendary leader will be accomplished at any cost." While thanking Kashmiris and Pakistanis all over the world for observing the 2nd martyrdom anniversary with solemn commitment, enthusiasm and great passion he said that Gilani will be regarded as protagonist of freedom movement who has championed the cause of Kashmir in every nook and corner with his blood.

He saluted the people of IIOJK ,Azad Kashmir, Pakistan and Kashmiri and Pakistani diaspora for arranging different programs on large scale for highlighting the services of veteran leader and exposing Indian hypocrisy.

Gulzar expressed special gratitude to Pakistani leadership especially president, PM and Army chief for paying glowing tributes to Syed Ali Gilani and expressing solidarity with Kashmiris. He also thanked Pakistan for reiterating the commitment and support to Kashmir freedom movement.

APHC vice chairman said that Pakistan's support is always source of strength to the people of Kashmir and it will give new impetus to the struggle for the right of self-determination. He expressed the hope that Pakistan will never leave Kashmiris alone and will continue to lend its political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiris.

He expressed grave concern over the growing terrorist attacks in Pakistan and prayed for the stability and progress of the country.

Gulzar vowed to continue Syed Ali Gillani's and other martyrsl mission and said that no one will be allowed to betray Kashmiris and waste the blood of our heroes.