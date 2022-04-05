Gumbat Tehsil admin facilitates residents during Ramazan

(@FahadShabbir)

The district administration Kohat is taking tangible measures to facilitate residents during the holy month of Ramazan by ensuring quality food items at affordable prices

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :The district administration Kohat is taking tangible measures to facilitate residents during the holy month of Ramazan by ensuring quality food items at affordable prices.

As part of such efforts, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC-III), Mohammad Iqbal visited Sasta Bazaar and Utility Store in Gumbat Tehsil and inspected the food items available at fixed rates issued by the district government.

He appreciated the performance of the administration for making the best arrangements and providing facilities to the citizens in these Sasta Bazaars.

He directed shopkeepers to display price lists at prominent places and sell edible items at prescribed rates.

He said that the administration was committed to extending relief to people and said that strict action would be taken against those shopkeepers who took law into their own hands by overcharging or hoarding commodities.