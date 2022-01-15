Gun attack on PML-N MPA Bilal Yasin: Three suspects granted bail

(@FahadShabbir)

The suspects who have been granted bail say they are arms dealers and they have nothing to do with the attack on PML-N lawmaker Bilal Yasin.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 15th, 2022) A local court on Saturday allowed bail to three suspects in gun attack on PML-N MPA Bilal Yasin.

Judicial Magistrate Ijaz Sanaullah Khan passed the order on bail application moved by Sajid Mahmood, Fakhar Alam and Muhammad Umar.

The court directed the suspects to deposit a surety bond of Rs50,000 each to secure the bail.

During the proceedings, the counsel for the petitioner argued that his clients were arms dealers and they had nothing to do with the case. He asked the court to grant them bail.

After hearing initial arguments, the judicial magistrate granted bail to the suspects.

Bilal Yasin got injured in the attack in Lahore’s Salamat Mohalla on Mohni Road on Dec 31. Two unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire at him, as a result of which he sustained bullet wounds and was subsequently taken to Mayo Hospital.

The two prime suspects who fired at the MPA have been arrested. The “shooters” were arrested during an intelligence-based operation in Shahdara area of Lahore, the police said. They were identified as Majid and Kashif and have been residing in Lahore’s Bilal Ganj area for a long time.