UrduPoint.com

Gun Attack On PML-N MPA Bilal Yasin: Three Suspects Granted Bail

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2022 | 04:31 PM

Gun attack on PML-N MPA Bilal Yasin: Three suspects granted bail

The suspects who have been granted bail say they are arms dealers and they have nothing to do with the attack on PML-N lawmaker Bilal Yasin.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 15th, 2022) A local court on Saturday allowed bail to three suspects in gun attack on PML-N MPA Bilal Yasin.

Judicial Magistrate Ijaz Sanaullah Khan passed the order on bail application moved by Sajid Mahmood, Fakhar Alam and Muhammad Umar.

The court directed the suspects to deposit a surety bond of Rs50,000 each to secure the bail.

During the proceedings, the counsel for the petitioner argued that his clients were arms dealers and they had nothing to do with the case. He asked the court to grant them bail.

After hearing initial arguments, the judicial magistrate granted bail to the suspects.

Bilal Yasin got injured in the attack in Lahore’s Salamat Mohalla on Mohni Road on Dec 31. Two unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire at him, as a result of which he sustained bullet wounds and was subsequently taken to Mayo Hospital.

The two prime suspects who fired at the MPA have been arrested. The “shooters” were arrested during an intelligence-based operation in Shahdara area of Lahore, the police said. They were identified as Majid and Kashif and have been residing in Lahore’s Bilal Ganj area for a long time.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Injured Attack Fire Police Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Road Court

Recent Stories

Fog disrupts trains schedule

Fog disrupts trains schedule

2 minutes ago
 MEPCO replaces over one lac defective meters durin ..

MEPCO replaces over one lac defective meters during current fiscal year

2 minutes ago
 Omicron: CAA bans inflight meal from Jan 17

Omicron: CAA bans inflight meal from Jan 17

2 minutes ago
 Lukashenko Says CSTO Operation in Kazakhstan Devel ..

Lukashenko Says CSTO Operation in Kazakhstan Developed by Minsk, Moscow

3 minutes ago
 Police recovers abducted kid, reunites with parent ..

Police recovers abducted kid, reunites with parents

12 minutes ago
 Has Mehwish Hayat joined Ms Marvel ?

Has Mehwish Hayat joined Ms Marvel ?

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.