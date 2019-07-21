Gun, Bomb Attacks in Pakistan Kill 9 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) Nine people, including six policemen, were killed Sunday in a gun attack on a checkpoint and a blast at a hospital in northern Pakistan, local media reported, citing District Police Officer Salim Riaz.

Gunmen on motorbikes opened fire on a checkpoint in the morning in a residential area in Dera Ismail Khan, killing two officers, according to the Dawn newspaper.

The wounded were taken to a hospital, which was soon attacked by a female suicide bomber. Four policemen and three civilians visiting their relatives died.

The newspaper cited a local forensics expert who said the woman set off a 15-pound bomb packed with nails and ball bearings at the entrance to the hospital. At least 13 people were injured.