Gun & Country Club Case: Supreme Court Rejects Govt's Proposed Committee

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 09:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday rejected the government's proposed committee and summoned the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) secretary in 'Gun & Country Club' case.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprised, Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the government counsel submitted the Names of committee members for the administration of the club.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial rejected the government's proposed committee and said the club had raised Rs280 million. He said the court would not allow further destruction of the club.

He asked whether the committee comprised government officials.

The attorney general responded that the government committee comprised both government and private individuals.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said the government had not made any plan for the club. He said the government should take the matter seriously and suggest names of good repute officials.

Advocate Naeem Bukhari also appeared before the court and proposed a committee consisting government officials who were members of the club.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said apparently the names suggested by Naeem Bukhari were appropriat e.

The court allowed the current committee to run affairs of the club for a month.

Justice Bandial said the chairperson of the committee would be the acting chairman of the Pakistan sports board (PSB).

He observed that the club was established by a Federal government executive order that had no charter.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the federal government's committee and rejected the names suggested by PSB director general for the management committee of the club.

The court directed the federal government to submit new names for the club's management committee within a month.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said the management committee of the club would not be formed upon anyone's desire.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for one month.

