Gun Fires Opened On Capital Police In Two Sectors

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2023 | 11:14 PM

The unidentified persons opened fire at Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police here in sectors G-11, and G-13, though no casualties were reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :The unidentified persons opened fire at Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police here in sectors G-11, and G-13, though no casualties were reported.

According to an ICT police spokesman, the police personnel remained safe in the incident and the teams were carrying out search operations in the area to apprehend the culprits.

Earlier, in a tweet, Islamabad Police had said that some people were seen carrying weapons as well as petrol bombs in both sectors.

The ICT Police urged the citizen to report any unusual activity on police helpline 15, advising them to avoid unnecessary travel in the said sectors.

The police spokesperson urged the people to cooperate with law enforcement agencies during prevailing circumstances, as the threat of terrorism increases.

