Gung Mandi police arrest two thieves

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have arrested two thieves besides recovering Rs 13.2 million and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Gung Mandi Police arrested two accused namely Ghufran and Saifullah, who were accused of stealing cash and valuables from a shop.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Gung Mandi Police Station on the directives of SP Rawal, Faisal Saleem conducted a raid and managed to net the criminals who were record holders.

Police working on scientific lines managed to net the accused, he added.