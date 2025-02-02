Open Menu

Gungmani Police Organize Awareness Walk Against Kite Flying, Aerial Firing

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2025 | 05:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Gungmandi police here on Sunday organized an awareness walk against kite flying and aerial firing, said a police spokesman.

He informed that Gungmani police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani, organized awareness walk for complete prevention of kite flying and aerial firing.

He said that a series of awareness walks were conducted regarding prevention of kite flying and aerial firing.

Station House Officer (SHO) Gungmani Police Station, several other police officers, citizens, traders and students participated in the walk.

The spokesman said that walks are being organized in different areas of the district to spread awareness to the citizens about the harms of kite flying and aerial firing.

Special awareness pamphlets were distributed during the walk and awareness banners were also displayed at different points.

Kite flying is a dangerous game and it’s a crime. After the amendment in the law, kite flying is a non-bailable offence, and the accused could be punished with imprisonment from 3 to 7 years and a fine amounting to Rs 500,000 to 5 million, he added.

He further said that on the directives of CPO Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani, all available resources are being utilized to prevent kite flying.

The CPO had urged the citizens especially parents to come forward and play a role to discourage kite flying and aerial firing, he informed.

