Gunjmandi Police Arrest Four Robbers, Street Criminals

Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2023 | 05:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a gang and arrested four robbers and street criminals besides recovering over Rs 421,000 cash, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Gunjmandi Police arrested four accused namely Khan Bacha, Adil, Kamran and Numan, who were allegedly involved in various robberies, and street crime cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Gunjmandi Police Station on the directives of SP Rawal, Faisal Saleem conducted a raid and managed to net the criminals who were record holders.

The arrested accused have been shifted to jail for an identification parade, he added.

The SP said that the Police were taking strict action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers and criminal gangs.

