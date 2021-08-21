Gunjmandi police arrest man on charge of extortion

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Gunjmandi Police have arrested an extortionist for demanding Rs 1 million as extortion from a citizen.

According to a police spokesman, a case on the complaint of the victim's brother namely Nofal Wasif was registered and police started investigation to net the extortionist.

The victim's brother informed the Ganjmandi police that an unidentified person sent a letter to his brother namely Furqan asking him to pay Rs 1 million and threatened to kill him if the amount is not paid.

SHO Ganjmandi police through latest technology traced the accused namely Saqib Ali who had demanded money and threatened to kill. The accused has been sent behind the bars.

SP Rawal appreciated the performance of police team and said that operations against extortion mafia and criminal elements would continue.

CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younis also appreciated SP Rawal, SHO Ganjmandi and the police team on arrest of the extortionist.