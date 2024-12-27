Gunjmandi Police Arrest Two Fireworks Dealers
Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2024 | 02:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Gunjmandi police in their ongoing operation against fireworks dealers conducted a raid and arrested two accused on recovery of huge quantity of fireworks items.
A Police spokesman said that police arrested Javed and Numan, fireworks dealers for possessing a big stock of fireworks items.
The operation will continue against the accused who endanger the lives of the citizens through fireworks, Superintendent of Police, Rawal Muhammad Haseeb Raja said and directed the police officers to accelerate operation against lawbreakers.
