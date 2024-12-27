Open Menu

Gunjmandi Police Arrest Two Fireworks Dealers

Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Gunjmandi police arrest two fireworks dealers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Gunjmandi police in their ongoing operation against fireworks dealers conducted a raid and arrested two accused on recovery of huge quantity of fireworks items.

A Police spokesman said that police arrested Javed and Numan, fireworks dealers for possessing a big stock of fireworks items.

The operation will continue against the accused who endanger the lives of the citizens through fireworks, Superintendent of Police, Rawal Muhammad Haseeb Raja said and directed the police officers to accelerate operation against lawbreakers.

Related Topics

Police Numan

Recent Stories

Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Co ..

Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Commissioned Pns Yamama

15 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024

Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024

18 minutes ago
 Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebratio ..

Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebration Like Never Before!

28 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth A ..

Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion

2 hours ago
 China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

4 hours ago
 Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

5 hours ago
Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against A ..

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa, Syria

13 hours ago
 Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of G ..

Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza hospital

13 hours ago
 NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan