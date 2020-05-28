UrduPoint.com
Gunman Killed Man After Exchanging Harsh Words

Thu 28th May 2020

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :A man was gunned down by a gunman after exchanging of harsh words at Almas area of Quetta on Wednesday.

According to police sources, a man opened fire at the victim Abdul Samad after developing dispute between them over minor issue.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet injuries.

The body of the deceased was shifted to Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

Your Thoughts and Comments

