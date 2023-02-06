UrduPoint.com

Gunman Kills Man In Havelian

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2023 | 06:44 PM

Gunman kills man in Havelian

An unidentified gunman here on Monday shot dead a man near Langra bridge . The ill-fated person succumbed to injuries on the spot

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :An unidentified gunman here on Monday shot dead a man near Langra bridge . The ill-fated person succumbed to injuries on the spot.

According to the Havelian police, the gunman shot dead Khan Badshah, a resident of Mardan who was currently living in Abbottabad.

The police shifted the dead body to Type-D Hospital Havelian for completion of medicolegal formalities and also registered a murder case under section 302 against unknown person and started investigation.

