Gunman of PTI Nazim injures policeman in clash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Clashes broke out between PTI's Nazim and the police outside the Municipal Inter-College in which a Policeman injured in the altercation on the Election Day here on Sunday.

According to the detail, one policeman was injured in the altercation when the PTI Nazim exchanged hot words with the Police officials present on this occasion which led to attack on policeman by a gunman of PTI Nazim leaving the police personal injured.

The Policeman was shifted to hospital for medical treatment.

Police arrested the gunman and shifted him to Faqirabad Police Station. FIR has been registered against the accused anf further investigation into the incident is continued.

Senior Police officials also rushed at the site of the incident.