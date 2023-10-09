MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) A gunman shot dead a 38-year-old trader in Mansehra at Phakwal village and managed to escape from the scene.

According to City Police Station sources, Naseer, a 38-year-old trader and son of Muhammad Nazeer resident of Phakwal, was killed by an unknown person.

The body of Naseer was shifted to King Abdullah Hospital in Mansehra for medicolegal procedures and was later handed over to the family.

The father of the deceased, Naseer, registered an FIR against Muhammad Irfan, son of Muhammad Akram who is a resident of Major Ayub Road in Phakwal.

The City Police Station in Mansehra has initiated an investigation after registering the FIR.