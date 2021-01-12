UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gunmen Injure Man In Chaman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 09:43 PM

Gunmen injure man in Chaman

Unknown gunmen riding a motorcycle opened fire at a man on Boghra Road near Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Unknown gunmen riding a motorcycle opened fire at a man on Boghra Road near Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district on Tuesday.

According to the Levies sources, the victim identified as Rehmatullah was on way to home when he was shot at. He sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The Levies Force registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Fire Road Man Chaman

Recent Stories

Sharjah Institute for Heritage organises virtual l ..

24 seconds ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed’s falcon named Antar finishe ..

15 minutes ago

MBZUAI welcomes first cohort of students

15 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Invites Musk to Visit Space Science Muse ..

2 minutes ago

Balochistan govt for promoting young players under ..

2 minutes ago

Seven police officers shuffled; Adl. IGP Headquart ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.