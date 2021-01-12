Gunmen injure man in Chaman

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Unknown gunmen riding a motorcycle opened fire at a man on Boghra Road near Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district on Tuesday.

According to the Levies sources, the victim identified as Rehmatullah was on way to home when he was shot at. He sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The Levies Force registered a case and started investigation.