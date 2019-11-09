UrduPoint.com
Gunmen Injure Man Over Old Enmity In Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Unknown armed man shot injured a man over an old enmity at Kharotabad area of Quetta on Saturday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Muhammad Younus was on way home when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he received serious injuries on the spot and was rushed to civil hospital's trauma center for medical aid.

The reason of attack is stated to be an old feud.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

