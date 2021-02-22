Gunmen injure two men in Jhal Magsi

Unknown armed outlaws shot injured two persons in Gandawa area of Jhal Magsi on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Unknown armed outlaws shot injured two persons in Gandawa area of Jhal Magsi on Monday.

According to police sources, the both victims were on way home when armed assailants opened fire at them and fled from the scene near New Bus Stop.

As a result, they received bullet wounds.

The victims were rushed to nearby hospital for medical aid where they were identified as Ghulam Murtaza and Sawan Khan.

The reason of attack could not be ascertained so far.

Police registered a case and started investigation.