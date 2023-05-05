UrduPoint.com

Gunmen Kill 8 People Including 5 Teachers In Pakistan - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Gunmen Kill 8 People Including 5 Teachers in Pakistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Unidentified gunmen shot and killed eight people, including five teachers, in the Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistani media reported on Thursday.

There were two shooting incidents, the Geo broadcaster reported, citing the police, adding that in the first incident a teacher was shot dead while he was in a car.

Meanwhile, seven other people, four teachers and three drivers, were killed in a school building, the report noted.

The attacks took place in the Kurram district on the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

After the incident, the entrance exams, which began on April 28, were postponed, and the date for their resumption will be announced later. All educational institutions were also closed, the report added.

Pakistani President Arif Alvi expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and expressed the hope that the criminals would be punished in accordance with the law, the report said.

