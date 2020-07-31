Gunmen kill a man in Quetta

Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Liauqat Bazaar area of provincial capital on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Liauqat Bazaar area of provincial capital on Friday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Muhammad Ismail was present in a shop of Jewellery when armed assailants entered the shop and opened fire at him and fled away from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot. The body of deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The reason for attack could not be ascertained so far.

Police registered a case and started investigation.