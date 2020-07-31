UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gunmen Kill A Man In Quetta

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 09:57 PM

Gunmen kill a man in Quetta

Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Liauqat Bazaar area of provincial capital on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Liauqat Bazaar area of provincial capital on Friday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Muhammad Ismail was present in a shop of Jewellery when armed assailants entered the shop and opened fire at him and fled away from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot. The body of deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The reason for attack could not be ascertained so far.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Fire Police Died Man From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed honour UAE ..

16 minutes ago

Masood pays tributes to IOJK people for resisting ..

3 hours ago

Russian Embassy in Poland Demands Vandals of Statu ..

3 minutes ago

Gunman in Florida Injures Officer, 2 Others in Sho ..

3 minutes ago

Russia to Launch New Module for International Spac ..

3 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Friday 31 July 2020

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.