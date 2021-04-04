Gunmen kill anti- terrorism court judge near Swabi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Unidentified gunmen opened fire on the vehicle of Swat Anti-Terrorism Court Sessions Judge Aftab Afridi near Swabi on Peshawar- Islamabad Motorway killing him, two women and a child on the spot.

According to details, a black Corolla car number AA-4871 in which Sessions Judge of Anti-Terrorism Court Swat, Aftab Afridi and his family were riding, was fired upon by an unknown vehicle. The judge, two women and a child died on the spot. The gunman and driver were shifted to Bacha Khan Medical Complex Mardan in critical condition.

IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sanaullah Abbasi, DIG Motorway Ashfaq Ahmed, DPO Mardan reached the the spot of firing along with police personnel. Further investigation of the incident and search for the accused is underway.