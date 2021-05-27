UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gunmen Kill Barber In Quetta

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 05:22 PM

Gunmen kill barber in Quetta

Unknown armed men shot dead a barber at Killi Shabo area of Quetta on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a barber at Killi Shabo area of Quetta on Thursday.

According to police sources, the victim was present in a hairdresser shop when armed assailants riding a motorbike opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body to civil hospital where the body of the deceased was identified as 27 year-old Dil Shad resident of Rahimyar Khan.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

