Gunmen kill guard of Ex, Balochistan CM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a personal guard of former chief minister of Balochistan Nawab Aslam Khan Raisani at Raisani Road Quetta on Wednesday evening.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Mir Bolan Khan Mengal was on way to Sarwan House when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullets wounds.

The body of the deceased was shifted to civil hospital for medical formalities.

The reason of killing could not be ascertained so far. Further investigation was underway.