UrduPoint.com

Gunmen Kill Guard Of Ex, Balochistan CM

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Gunmen kill guard of Ex, Balochistan CM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a personal guard of former chief minister of Balochistan Nawab Aslam Khan Raisani at Raisani Road Quetta on Wednesday evening.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Mir Bolan Khan Mengal was on way to Sarwan House when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullets wounds.

The body of the deceased was shifted to civil hospital for medical formalities.

The reason of killing could not be ascertained so far. Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Police Road Died Bolan From

Recent Stories

US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Pr ..

US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Prevent Further Data Leaks - Rep ..

50 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveys con ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveys condolences over loss of lives in ..

50 minutes ago
 US Crude Stocks Down Most in 3 Weeks on Uptick in ..

US Crude Stocks Down Most in 3 Weeks on Uptick in Commercial Vehicle Fuel Demand

59 minutes ago
 'Unbridled grief': Ukrainian woman buries toddler ..

'Unbridled grief': Ukrainian woman buries toddler son, husband after strike

59 minutes ago
 Paris Says Reduction of US, Russian Nukes Key Cond ..

Paris Says Reduction of US, Russian Nukes Key Condition for Joining Strategic Ar ..

59 minutes ago
 Czech Republic, Allies Ready to Support Ukraine's ..

Czech Republic, Allies Ready to Support Ukraine's Path to NATO - President

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.