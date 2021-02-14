Gunmen kill man

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Double Road area of Quetta on Sunday.

According to police sources, the victim was on way home when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, a man namely Ahmed died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body to civil hospital where the body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police registered a case and started investigation.