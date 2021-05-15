Gunmen kill man

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man on National Highway near Darakhshan Scheme area of Quetta on Friday.

According to police sources, the victim resident of Naseerabad was on way to somewhere on a motorbike when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The body of the victim was rushed to Sheikh Zayed Hospital where it was identified as Samiullah.

The body of the deceased wad handed over to the heirs after completing of medico legal formalities.

The reason of killing could not be ascertained so far.

Police registered a case and started investigation.