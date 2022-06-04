UrduPoint.com

Gunmen Kill Man

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Gunmen kill man

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Unidentified armed men here on Saturday shot dead a man at Sariab Link Road.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Jalaluddin resident of Kachibaig area was near Sariab Link Road when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of legal formalities.

The reason of killing could not be ascertained so far.

The police registered a case and started investigation.

