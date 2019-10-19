UrduPoint.com
Gunmen Kill Man In Bostan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a 40-year-old man in Bostan area of Balochistan, police sources said on Saturday.

According to detail, the victim namely Muhammad Afzal was on way to home when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The motive behind the killing could not be ascertained so far.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

