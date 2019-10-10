Gunmen kill man in Chaman

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Rehman Kehol Road near Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district on Wednesday.

According to Levies sources, armed assailants opened fire at the victim and fled from the scene when he was on way to somewhere at Rehman Kehol Road.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The body of the deceased was shifted to nearby hospital for medical legal formalities.

Levies force has registered a case.