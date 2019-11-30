Gunmen kill man in Chaman

Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Chaman's Bypass area of Killa Abdullah district on Saturday

According to Levies sources, the victim identified as Rafi Ullah was on way home when armed assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The Levies Force on getting information, reached the site and shifted the body to nearby hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The Levies Force registered a case and started investigation.

