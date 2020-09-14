UrduPoint.com
Gunmen Kill Man In Haranai

Mon 14th September 2020

Unknown armed men shot dead a man in Harnai area of district on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man in Harnai area of district on Monday.

According to Levies spokesman, the victim was on way home when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The body of the deceased was shifted to nearby hospital for medico legal formalities.

The identity of the deceased could not be ascertained so far.

Levies force registered a case and started further probe.

