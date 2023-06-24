Gunmen kill man in Hub

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man near Gadani Stop area of Hub district on Saturday.

According to police sources, the victim whose identity could not be ascertained so far was near Gadani Stop when armed assailants riding motorbike opened fire at him and fled away from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The body of deceased was shifted to nearby hospital for medico legal formalities.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.