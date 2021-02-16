Gunmen kill man in Khuzdar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :An unknown armed men shot dead a man in Wadh area of Khuzdar district here on Tuesday.

According to Levies sources, the victim identified as Hasil Khan was on way home when armed assailants riding a motorbike opened fire at him near Killi Saleh Muhamamd and fled away from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The body of deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies forces registered a case and started investigation.