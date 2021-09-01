Gunmen Kill Man In Khuzdar
Umer Jamshaid 16 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 10:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man near Zehri Tarasani area of Khuzdar district on Wednesday evening.
According to Levies sources, the victim identified as Abdul Nabi was on way to home when armed assailants riding a motorbike opened fire at him and fled form the scene.
As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.
The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.
Levies Force registered a case and started search to arrest attackers.