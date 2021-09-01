Gunmen kill man in Khuzdar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man near Zehri Tarasani area of Khuzdar district on Wednesday evening.

According to Levies sources, the victim identified as Abdul Nabi was on way to home when armed assailants riding a motorbike opened fire at him and fled form the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies Force registered a case and started search to arrest attackers.