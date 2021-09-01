UrduPoint.com

Gunmen Kill Man In Khuzdar

Umer Jamshaid 16 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 10:20 PM

Gunmen kill man in Khuzdar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man near Zehri Tarasani area of Khuzdar district on Wednesday evening.

According to Levies sources, the victim identified as Abdul Nabi was on way to home when armed assailants riding a motorbike opened fire at him and fled form the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies Force registered a case and started search to arrest attackers.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Died Man Khuzdar

Recent Stories

National Olympic Committee to survey sports federa ..

National Olympic Committee to survey sports federations

22 minutes ago
 Third virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadershi ..

Third virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ to highlight ‘Fu ..

36 minutes ago
 Sharjah Media Council discusses development of loc ..

Sharjah Media Council discusses development of local media

37 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 0 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 01 Sep 2021

29 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Karachi on Wednesday 01 Sep 2021

Gold rates in Karachi on Wednesday 01 Sep 2021

29 minutes ago
 CCRI issues advisory for cotton

CCRI issues advisory for cotton

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.