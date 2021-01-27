UrduPoint.com
Gunmen Kill Man In Quetta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 12:36 PM

Gunmen kill man in Quetta

Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Taxi Stand near Jinnah Road Quetta on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Taxi Stand near Jinnah Road Quetta on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the victim was near the Taxi Stand when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

Police on information, reached the site and shifted the body to Civil Hospital Quetta through ambulance.

The identity of the victim and the reason of killing could not be ascertained so far.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

