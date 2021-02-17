Gunmen kill man in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Khushal Road area of Quetta, police sources said on Wednesday.

According to detail, the victim was near Kakar Colony when armed assailants riding a motorbike and opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body to civil hospital where the body of deceased was identified as Muhammad Ashraf and it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police registered a case and started investigation.