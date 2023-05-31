UrduPoint.com

Gunmen Kill Man In Quetta

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2023 | 10:07 PM

Gunmen kill man in Quetta

Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Sariab Road area of Quetta on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Sariab Road area of Quetta on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Mehboob was near Arif Street when armed assailants riding motorbike opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet injuries.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.

The motive behind the killing could not be ascertained so far.

Police registered a case and started investigations.

