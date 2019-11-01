UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gunmen Kill Man In Quetta

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 05:45 PM

Gunmen kill man in Quetta

Unknown armed men shot dead a 22-year-old man at Dehwar Colony near Kirani Road area of Quetta on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a 22-year-old man at Dehwar Colony near Kirani Road area of Quetta on Friday.

According to police spokesman, the victim namely Muhammad Asif was near the Dehwar Colony when armed assailants riding a motorbike,opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The reason of killing could not be ascertained so far.

Police have registered a case and started probe.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Quetta Police Road Died Man From

Recent Stories

Rabi Pirzada approaches FIA for action against tho ..

19 seconds ago

Gold price decreases Rs150 per tola

21 seconds ago

Thousands gather to express solidarity with Kashmi ..

23 seconds ago

Dollar loses 02 paisa against rupee

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan rules out to resign, no ..

25 seconds ago

No Military Info on N. Korea's Missile Launches Ex ..

28 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.