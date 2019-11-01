Gunmen kill man in Quetta

Unknown armed men shot dead a 22-year-old man at Dehwar Colony near Kirani Road area of Quetta on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a 22-year-old man at Dehwar Colony near Kirani Road area of Quetta on Friday.

According to police spokesman, the victim namely Muhammad Asif was near the Dehwar Colony when armed assailants riding a motorbike,opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The reason of killing could not be ascertained so far.

Police have registered a case and started probe.