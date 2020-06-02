UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gunmen Kill Man In Quetta

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 11:57 PM

Gunmen kill man in Quetta

Unidentified armed men shot dead a man near Quaidabad area of the provincial capital on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Unidentified armed men shot dead a man near Quaidabad area of the provincial capital on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the victim was on way to somewhere when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body to civil hospital where the victim was identified as a 16-year-old Muhammad Ismail Hazara resident of Momin Abad near Alamdar Road.

The reason for killing could not be ascertained so far.

Police registered a case and started investigations.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Road Died Man SITE From

Recent Stories

UAE-France strategic relations gain significant mo ..

16 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports launches &#039;SAFEEN FEEDERS&#039 ..

46 minutes ago

Noon Work Ban to begin in mid-June: MoHRE

1 hour ago

ADDED issues new circular prohibiting industries i ..

2 hours ago

FNC passes bill to establish ‘International Cent ..

2 hours ago

Rulers in Sindh devoured ration of poor people: Ha ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.