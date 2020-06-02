Gunmen kill man in Quetta

Unidentified armed men shot dead a man near Quaidabad area of the provincial capital on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Unidentified armed men shot dead a man near Quaidabad area of the provincial capital on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the victim was on way to somewhere when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body to civil hospital where the victim was identified as a 16-year-old Muhammad Ismail Hazara resident of Momin Abad near Alamdar Road.

The reason for killing could not be ascertained so far.

Police registered a case and started investigations.