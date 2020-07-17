Gunmen kill man in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Qambrani Road near Sariab area of Quetta on Friday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as a 26-year-old Sadam Hussain resident of Walijaid Sariab was on the way home when armed assailants riding a motorbike opened fire at him and fled from the scene near Killi Shamozai near Qambarani Road.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body to civil hospital where the body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.

The reason for killing could not be ascertained so far.

Police registered a case and started investigation.