UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gunmen Kill Man In Quetta

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 06:20 PM

Gunmen kill man in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Qambrani Road near Sariab area of Quetta on Friday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as a 26-year-old Sadam Hussain resident of Walijaid Sariab was on the way home when armed assailants riding a motorbike opened fire at him and fled from the scene near Killi Shamozai near Qambarani Road.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body to civil hospital where the body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.

The reason for killing could not be ascertained so far.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Quetta Police Road Died Man SITE From

Recent Stories

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

1 hour ago

Interior Ministry says US blogger Cynthia is not i ..

1 hour ago

Govt charges 17 per cent tax on POL products, Sena ..

2 hours ago

A devastating wheat crisis is engulfing the countr ..

2 hours ago

Oil Tankers and Contractors Association announces ..

2 hours ago

ECNEC approves KPEC, Swat Motorway Phase-II

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.