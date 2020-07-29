Gunmen kill man in Quetta

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Sariab area of Quetta on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Gull Muhammad was on way home when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities. The reason for the attack could not be ascertained so far.

Police registered a case and started investigation.