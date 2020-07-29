UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gunmen Kill Man In Quetta

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 01:52 AM

Gunmen kill man in Quetta

Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Sariab area of Quetta on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Sariab area of Quetta on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Gull Muhammad was on way home when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities. The reason for the attack could not be ascertained so far.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Fire Quetta Police Died Man From

Recent Stories

UAE-UK Business Council holds relaunch meeting

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Al Dhafra Shooting C ..

3 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out Bin Wraiqa Emergency Serv ..

3 hours ago

India announces more repatriation flights from the ..

4 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Baniyas Nort ..

4 hours ago

UAEJJF raises value of prizes of next season’s l ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.