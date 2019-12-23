Gunmen kill man in Surab

(@imziishan)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Sikandarabad area of Surab district on Monday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Yar Muhammad was on way to Bazaar from his house on a motorbike when armed assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire at him at Chath area and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

Levies force on information reached the site and shifted the body to nearby hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The motive behind the killing could not be ascertained so far.

Levies Force registered a case and started investigation.