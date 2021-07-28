UrduPoint.com
Gunmen Kill Personnel Of Levies Force In Khuzdar

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 10:17 PM

Gunmen kill personnel of Levies Force in Khuzdar

Unidentified armed men on Wednesday shot dead personnel of Levies Force near Wadh area of Khuzdar district of Balochistan province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Unidentified armed men on Wednesday shot dead personnel of Levies Force near Wadh area of Khuzdar district of Balochistan province.

According to police sources, the victim Abdullah was near Bus Stop when armed assailants riding a motorbike opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he received serious injuries and was rushed to nearby hospital for medical aid where he succumbed to his injuries.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

