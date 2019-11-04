Gunmen kill student in Rawalpindi

Unidentified gunmen here on Monday killed a student while snatching motorbike from him

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Unidentified gunmen here on Monday killed a student while snatching motorbike from him.

According to police spokesman, the gunmen shot dead 20 year student in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad police station.

The gunmen tried to snatch motorbike from the student when he showed resistance, the gunmen opened indiscriminate firing on him.

Station House Officer (SHO) Sadiqabad confirmed the incident, adding that an investigation into the matter had been started.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer, Muhammad Faisal Rana has taken stern action and directed to arrest the perpetrators.